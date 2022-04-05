Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESVIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.