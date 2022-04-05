Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Anthem by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.05.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $489.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.20. The firm has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.05 and a 52-week high of $505.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

