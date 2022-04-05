Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 646,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after purchasing an additional 131,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,676,000 after acquiring an additional 117,261 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.