Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 297,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,564,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.15% of DTE Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

NYSE DTE opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $134.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average of $118.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

