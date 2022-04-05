National Asset Management Inc. Sells 946 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

