State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $50,673,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vontier by 166.9% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,332,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,376,000 after buying an additional 1,458,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 7,133.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 998,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after buying an additional 985,066 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vontier by 49.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,900,000 after buying an additional 617,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vontier by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,664,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,917,000 after buying an additional 601,815 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNT. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

