Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.57. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $110.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

