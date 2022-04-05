New Residential Investment Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.