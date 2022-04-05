Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Increased by Oppenheimer

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

