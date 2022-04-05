Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.76.

COF opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $150.80. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.