Citigroup Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $84.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,591,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.