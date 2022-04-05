Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.16. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

