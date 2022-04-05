Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $207,124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after purchasing an additional 852,446 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,582,000 after purchasing an additional 321,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $33,575,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

