First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $183,267.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,711 shares of company stock worth $831,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,428,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

