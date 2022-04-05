Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.