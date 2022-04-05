Brokerages Set Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Target Price at $13.13

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

