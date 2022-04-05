Analysts Anticipate Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will report ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Relay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $398,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,389,000 after purchasing an additional 139,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,811,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 469,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLAY opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $38.80.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.