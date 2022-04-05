Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.10 Per Share

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 11.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 287.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 285.78. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 324 ($4.25).

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($98,244.72).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLG. Barclays downgraded Direct Line Insurance Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 349 ($4.58) to GBX 323 ($4.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 307 ($4.03) to GBX 306 ($4.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.46) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.33) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335.11 ($4.39).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

