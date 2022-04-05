Aviva plc (AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14.70 on May 19th

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 438 ($5.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 428.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 413.42. The firm has a market cap of £16.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 461 ($6.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.30) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.69) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 468 ($6.14) to GBX 480 ($6.30) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 511.43 ($6.71).

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($657,527.08). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($8,500.56).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

