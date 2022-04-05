Analysts Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Target Price at $25.14

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

