Analysts Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Target Price at $25.14

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of TWNK stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $23.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
- Is it time to get back into Xpeng Stock?
- Best RV Stocks to Pop into Your Portfolio Right Now
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.