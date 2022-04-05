Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (KAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of KAY opened at GBX 22 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 21.43. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 19.60 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £104.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile (Get Rating)
