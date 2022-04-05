Brokerages Set Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Price Target at $18.83

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ikena Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 879,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 208,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 89,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IKNA opened at $6.19 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

