Bioventix PLC (BVXP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:BVXP opened at GBX 3,310 ($43.41) on Tuesday. Bioventix has a 1 year low of GBX 2,880 ($37.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,300 ($56.39). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,162.44. The firm has a market cap of £172.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88.
Bioventix Company Profile (Get Rating)
