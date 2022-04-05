CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded CareCloud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.92. CareCloud has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CareCloud by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.