Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.52 on Friday. Everi has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

