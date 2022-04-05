Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.36.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $121.04 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 240.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.