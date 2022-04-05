KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

NYSE:KBH opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. KB Home has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,054,000 after buying an additional 227,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KB Home by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

