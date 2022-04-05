Piper Sandler Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $70.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on C. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Citigroup stock opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,258,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $273,394,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

