Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 13,192 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,192 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Bruker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,996,000 after acquiring an additional 325,033 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,110,000 after purchasing an additional 159,551 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bruker by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,959,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bruker by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after buying an additional 583,906 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bruker by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

