5,528 Shares in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.09%.

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

