Ratio Oil Explorations (1992) – Limited Partnership (OTC:RTEXF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Ratio Oil Explorations (1992) – Limited Partnership (OTC:RTEXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

About Ratio Oil Explorations (1992) – Limited Partnership (Get Rating)

Ratio Oil Explorations (1992) Â- Limited Partnership engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

