Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TREX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.81.
TREX stock opened at $67.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. Trex has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.42.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trex (Get Rating)
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
