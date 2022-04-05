Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

