Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $130.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $79,191.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Z stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.74. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $147.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
