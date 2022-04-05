EDUCare (EKT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million

EDUCare (EKT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $622,209.70 and $1.15 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00037134 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00108190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity?iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

