HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.