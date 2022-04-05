EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of EZPW opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.41. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,450,000 after purchasing an additional 315,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,176,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,782,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 563,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 199,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

