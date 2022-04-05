Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $317.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.55.

CVNA opened at $132.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 2.28. Carvana has a twelve month low of $97.70 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

