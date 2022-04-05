Insider Buying: Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Acquires 12 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts purchased 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150.72 ($197.67).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Nick Roberts purchased 10 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.89) per share, for a total transaction of £144 ($188.85).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,275.50 ($16.73) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,222 ($16.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,371.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,505.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPK shares. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($27.08) to GBX 2,020 ($26.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.26) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.61) to GBX 1,961 ($25.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.23) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.55).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

