RH (NYSE:RH) CFO Jack M. Preston Sells 28,779 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $330.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a 1 year low of $317.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

