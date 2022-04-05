Infratil (OTC:IFUUF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Infratil (OTC:IFUUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
About Infratil (Get Rating)
Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, Qscan Group, Associate Companies, and Other segments. The company retails electricity, natural gas, bottled LNG, and telecommunication services; develops, owns, and generates renewable energy; develops utility-scale wind and solar generation throughout North America; develops wind, solar PV energy projects, and storage solutions; and provides outsourced data center services to government and commercial entities.
