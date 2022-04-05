Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) to Issue GBX 0.42 Dividend

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 78.54 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 66.20 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.32.

In other news, insider Imogen Moss bought 13,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £9,975.76 ($13,082.96). Also, insider William Hill bought 13,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £10,021.55 ($13,143.02).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

