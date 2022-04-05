AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.