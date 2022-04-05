California Orchard Co (OTC:CAOX) Announces Dividend of $20.00

California Orchard Co (OTC:CAOX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from California Orchard’s previous dividend of $10.00.

California Orchard stock opened at $1,000.00 on Tuesday. California Orchard has a 1-year low of $1,000.00 and a 1-year high of $1,650.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,015.00.

