Brokerages Set Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Target Price at $17.82

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELEV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ELEV opened at $2.71 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

Elevation Oncology ( NASDAQ:ELEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

