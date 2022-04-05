Analysts Expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMTX opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

