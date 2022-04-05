abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Plans Dividend of $0.34

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3394 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:SLFPY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. abrdn has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of abrdn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

