Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.7417 per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.74.

Shares of HWDJY stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howden Joinery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

