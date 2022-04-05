Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.77 million, a PE ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

