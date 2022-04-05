Smiths Group plc (SMGZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1477 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Smiths Group stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.72) to GBX 1,620 ($21.25) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
